BlackRock Inc. Has $1.71 Billion Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clorox worth $1,707,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clorox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 13.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clorox by 48,033.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $119.86 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Has $1.71 Billion Position in Clorox Co (CLX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/blackrock-inc-has-1-71-billion-position-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.