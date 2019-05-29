bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $232.62 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00397096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02602553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00157834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000818 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 76,905,700 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

