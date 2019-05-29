BitCapitalVendor Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $139,139.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.69 or 0.08835746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038402 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,400,000 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

