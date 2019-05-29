BidaskClub Lowers Asante Solutions (PUMP) to Sell

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $539,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,435,500 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

