Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $780,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,002,387.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,920.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,961 shares of company stock valued at $70,161,801. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale set a $186.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on salesforce.com to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

