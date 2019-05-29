Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, insider Allan P. Merrill bought 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 537,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,533.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.53. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 13.97.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

