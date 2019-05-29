Basf (BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.70 ($88.02).

Shares of BAS opened at €59.89 ($69.64) on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a one year high of €90.02 ($104.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

