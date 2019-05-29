Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,314,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169,333 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 6.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $264,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.11. 801,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,705. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$12.54 and a 12 month high of C$19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.13%.

ABX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/barrick-gold-corp-abx-shares-bought-by-ruffer-llp.html.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.