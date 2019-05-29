Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Cut by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,235,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,651.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,900 shares of company stock worth $41,761,281 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

