Bank of Montreal Can Has $439,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,750,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Verint Systems by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Verint Systems stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $348,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 48,545 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $3,032,120.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

