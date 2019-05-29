Bancorp 34 Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (BCTF)

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp 34 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

