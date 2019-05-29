Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $589,781,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,981 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,740,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

