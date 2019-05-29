Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 607.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 138,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,420,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,269,000 after buying an additional 777,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

In other news, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

