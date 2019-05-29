Baidu Inc (BIDU) Stake Decreased by NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 3.5% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Baidu by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 792,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,674,000 after purchasing an additional 544,799 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 429,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $9,891,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.13.

Baidu stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,559. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

