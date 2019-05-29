B. Riley Weighs in on L Brands Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

L Brands stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2,272.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610,714 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in L Brands by 1,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

