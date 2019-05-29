Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $38,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,039 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 384,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

