Avestar Capital LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Trilogy Global Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439,750 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avestar Capital LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/avestar-capital-llc-has-67000-holdings-in-itau-unibanco-holding-sa-itub.html.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.