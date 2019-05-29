Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-sold-by-hartford-financial-management-inc.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.