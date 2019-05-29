AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stake Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Main First Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

