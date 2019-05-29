Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $247.34 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,761,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $247,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.39.

MSI stock opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $153.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $684,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock worth $11,816,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/artisan-partners-limited-partnership-has-247-34-million-stake-in-motorola-solutions-inc-msi.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.