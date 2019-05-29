Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,673,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652,000 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 2.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $1,139,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AON by 14,228.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in AON by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Barclays lifted their price target on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $179.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $134.82 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

