Argentum (ARG) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $307,602.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,657,443 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

