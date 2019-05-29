Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.52

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 6811000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,075,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $225,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,389,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

