Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,524.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,750. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

