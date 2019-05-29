Antero Resources (AR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.58

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 37612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Cowen started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,989 shares of company stock valued at $483,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

