Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,049.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,117.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

