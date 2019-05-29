Analysts Expect Momo Inc (MOMO) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.78 million. Momo had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,493. Momo has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Momo by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Momo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

