Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Horizon Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

