Analysts Expect Aegion Corp (AEGN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.29. Aegion also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Aegion had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AEGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AEGN stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aegion by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aegion by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aegion by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aegion by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

