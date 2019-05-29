American International Group Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,574.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,386,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

