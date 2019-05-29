American International Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

