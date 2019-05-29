Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $100,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/alpha-and-omega-semiconductor-ltd-aosl-shares-bought-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.