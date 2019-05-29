Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Holdings Reduced by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,625 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,588. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.94.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

