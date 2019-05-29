Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.74. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $26,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

