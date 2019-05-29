Albemarle (ALB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.02

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.02 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 2271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 125.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

