Alambic Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,372 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aerohive Networks were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aerohive Networks by 213.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerohive Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 244,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Aerohive Networks by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Aerohive Networks stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.16. Aerohive Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

HIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other Aerohive Networks news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Amrod sold 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $176,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

