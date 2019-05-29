Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 6,801 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $450,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Erlich purchased 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,661.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.83 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). Agree Realty had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.