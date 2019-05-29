Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

TSE AEM opened at C$55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$42.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.60, for a total value of C$596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,458 shares in the company, valued at C$2,888,096.80. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,134. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,662 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

