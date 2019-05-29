Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Agilysys an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,695. The company has a market capitalization of $531.81 million, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.57. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $745,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,671. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1,508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.