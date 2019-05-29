AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 2,750 Shares

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $143,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

