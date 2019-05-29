Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,072.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.80 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/affinity-wealth-management-llc-sells-11-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.