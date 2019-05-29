Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 8.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

