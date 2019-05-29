Affimed NV (AFMD) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

AFMD opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.23. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.