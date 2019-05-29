Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

