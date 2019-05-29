Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,000,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,145,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
