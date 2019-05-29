Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,000,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,145,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

