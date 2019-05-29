Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Financial Contrast

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $13.99 million 158.32 -$118.87 million ($2.59) -16.23 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.62 million ($3.04) -5.62

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -965.39% -35.94% -33.41% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acceleron Pharma and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 4 8 0 2.67 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.01%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Acceleron Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

