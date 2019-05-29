Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5,153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,037,000 after buying an additional 999,937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,686,000 after buying an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/acadian-asset-management-llc-has-8-17-million-position-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.