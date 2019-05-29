Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 2,434.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $2,300,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,084,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,720 shares of company stock worth $8,732,952. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/aarons-inc-aan-shares-sold-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.