5,227 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,980,000 after buying an additional 531,854 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,823,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,997,000 after buying an additional 1,456,888 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,077,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,753 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,969 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,200,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -693.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

