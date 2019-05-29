$24.19 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report sales of $24.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. AXT reported sales of $27.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $97.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.60 million to $99.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.91 million, with estimates ranging from $110.81 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 million. AXT had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AXT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in AXT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,380,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,265,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 276,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 239,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

